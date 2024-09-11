'Treats the street as his territory': Tissue seller outside Bugis temple accused of bullying fellow vendors

An elderly personal mobility aid (PMA) user selling tissues outside a temple in Bugis has been accused of terrorising fellow tissue sellers and residents of the area.

One of the tissue sellers, surnamed Hong, told Shin Min Daily News that he has been bullied by the "hot-tempered" and "notorious" man several times over the past year.

The 84-year-old claimed that the PMA user would verbally abuse the other tissue sellers outside the popular Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

The man often occupies the area near the exit of the temple, which has high footfall, and would supposedly scold others who get in his way.

"He treats the entire street as his own territory," said Hong.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the temple, many said they recognised the PMA user and knew of his ferocious temper.

Another tissue seller, 80, said she has seen the man throwing away items at the temple exit that belonged to others. Hence, she dares not approach the temple and can only sell tissues at one corner.

Man played 'bumper cars' in clash with another seller

A resident living in the area, who declined to be named, said the man had recently gotten into an altercation with another female tissue seller, who he had failed to shoo away.

When the woman raised her umbrella at the man, he purportedly snatched the item and threw it at her. Both tissue sellers allegedly rode their PMAs towards one another as well.

"The two of them played bumper cars and made a fuss for several minutes before stopping," said the resident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance along Waterloo Street at about 9.25am on Sept 3.

No injuries were reported, and a 65-year-old man is assisting in investigations for intentional harassment. Police investigations are ongoing.

When reporters from the Chinese evening daily approached the tissue seller to ask about the bullying accusations, the latter swore at them and refused to answer their questions.

He then gripped the handlebar of his PMA tightly, as if he was about to start the device. The reporters immediately left the scene.

ALSO READ: Fighting over 'territory': 2 groups of seniors clash in Chinatown, 1 woman injured

lim.kewei@asiaone.com