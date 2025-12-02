Large tree branch falls on car in Lavender during Sumatra squall

Heavy rains caused a tree branch to snap and fall onto a car at Lavender Street on Tuesday (Dec 2).

The incident occurred at 12pm, according to a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, which included photos of the car.

In the pictures, a white Toyota Sienta is seen sandwiched beneath a large tree branch, though it appears to be undamaged. Smaller branches are also seen littering the road around the car.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed the incident and said that the Angsana tree branch had snapped during a period of heavy rain and strong winds brought about by a Sumatra squall, in response to queries from the Straits Times.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, a Sumatra squall is a line of thunderstorms that originate over Indonesia's Sumatra island that typically move towards Singapore and the surrounding region under the influence of southwesterly or westerly winds.

NParks said that no injuries were reported and that the road obstruction was cleared at around 1pm.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it did not receive a call for assistance over the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF and NParks for additional information.

