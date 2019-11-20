Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel

SINGAPORE - A tree fell on a car at Scotts Road, in front of the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel, at around 3pm on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported and the driver in the car got out safely.

Four lanes of the road were initially obstructed by the fallen tree.

By 4pm, two lanes were opened to traffic and the area where the tree had fallen was cordoned off. The car was also no longer under the tree.

Singapore Civil Defence Force and police officers were also seen at the site of the incident.

ST has contacted the police and the National Parks Board for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.