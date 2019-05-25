Trial of priority MRT cabins for wheelchair users, elderly and expectant mums to start 2020

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Zhaki Abdullah
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A trial of priority cabins on trains here will begin in 2020 on one of Singapore's MRT lines, the Land Transport Authority announced on Saturday (May 25).

These cabins are meant for people such as senior citizens, expectant mothers and wheelchair users, though other commuters will not be excluded from these cabins.

The LTA has not said which of the five current MRT lines the trial will be conducted on.

"To further help people who need seats when none are available, we will introduce a new 'please offer me a seat' identifier," said the LTA in the Land Transport Master Plan 2040 report.

Such identifiers will be available at passenger service centres on all MRT and LRT lines.

These initiatives are in line with the master plan's aim of making Singapore's land transport network more inclusive.

By the end of this year, for example, all MRT stations will have priority queues for seniors, expectant mothers, wheelchair users and parents travelling with strollers.

This measure will be extended to all bus interchanges and integrated transport hubs by 2021.

And by next year, all buses will be wheelchair accessible and have stroller restraints.

Other measures include the inclusion of Braille and larger fonts on signs at major transport facilities.

By 2040, all public buses will feature passenger information displays. These panels will provide information on the next four stops in the bus route, as well as information on nearby MRT and LRT stations and lines.

The displays will also have audio announcements of upcoming bus stops.

The LTA will also work with other agencies to make more public infrastructure barrier-free, such as by installing lifts at pedestrian overhead bridges.

Since 2013, lifts have been installed at 47 such bridges, with 29 more expected to be built by 2022.

The LTA will work with voluntary welfare organisations and other agencies to develop a system to measure its efforts on inclusivity.

It will also form a "commuter advocate" panel made up of people with diverse needs, including seniors, those with disabilities and parents with young children.

"By 2040, our goal is to have a land transport system that is anchored by a gracious and caring commuting culture, supported by well-designed infrastructure and facilities, and helmed by capable transport operators with well-trained staff who can help deliver pleasant and enjoyable journeys for all commuters," said the authority.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

MRT Public Transport
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Huawei barred from using microSD cards or having SD card slots in their future devices
Huawei barred from using microSD cards or having SD card slots in their future devices
Advertising scam promoting investment endorsed by billionaire Peter Lim resurfaces
Advertising scam promoting investment endorsed by billionaire Peter Lim resurfaces
Volcano erupts on Indonesia&#039;s Bali causing flight cancellations
Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations
&#039;My next girlfriend&#039;: Kenneth Ma hints he&#039;s broken up from Jacqueline Wong
'My next girlfriend': Kenneth Ma hints he's broken up from Jacqueline Wong
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world&#039;s 3 highest peaks
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world's 3 highest peaks
Constipated woman loses 10 years of her memory after over-exerting herself on the toilet
Constipated woman loses 10 years of her memory after over-exerting herself on the toilet
We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast - guess which one&#039;s got us hooked?
We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast - guess which one's got us hooked?
KF Seetoh posts photos of empty Jewel Changi Airport, internet disagrees
KF Seetoh posts photos of empty Jewel Changi Airport, internet disagrees
Man seen tapping in and out of MRT gantries was part of SimplyGo trial; Nets gets LTA warning
Man seen tapping in and out of MRT gantries was part of SimplyGo trial; Nets gets LTA warning
Man charged with molesting beer lady at Woodlands coffee shop: Video shows friend filming police
Man charged with molesting beer lady at Woodlands coffee shop: Video shows friend filming police
Well-dressed guy exits Mercedes to &#039;beat up&#039; Audi hogging yellow box at Orchard Road
Well-dressed guy exits Mercedes to 'beat up' Audi hogging yellow box at Orchard Road
Chinese woman slaps boyfriend in public for not buying her a mobile phone
Chinese woman slaps boyfriend in public for not buying her a mobile phone

LIFESTYLE

7 Teochew restaurants in Singapore for delicate seafood, dim sum, and roasted suckling pig
7 Teochew restaurants in Singapore for delicate seafood, dim sum, and roasted suckling pig
All-you-can-grab craft beer buffet and other beer deals
All-you-can-grab craft beer buffet and other beer deals
Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it
Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it
Part-time cleaning services in Singapore if you don&#039;t want a full-time helper
Part-time cleaning services in Singapore if you don't want a full-time helper

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Zhang Ziyi might not have acted in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon if not for Zhang Yimou
Zhang Ziyi might not have acted in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon if not for Zhang Yimou
Chinese man fractures arm after &quot;princess carrying&quot; girlfriend
Chinese man fractures arm after "princess carrying" girlfriend
NDP 2019 all-star theme song: They forgot to call these Singaporeans
NDP 2019 all-star theme song: They forgot to call these Singaporeans

VIDEOS YOU SHOULD WATCH

  • #Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?! This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories. #bubbletea #bbt #boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant. Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things. #gossip #confessions #realness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend. Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran. Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days. #wrestling #sportsman --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights? This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out. #Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things

    It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive. #Mothersday #DIY --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth. But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast. --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code

    It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it! Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Caryn Cheng finds the best deals at IMM's Greater Savings Home and Furnishing Sale

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/5-couples-share-most-expensive-items-they-have-ever-bought-their-home AsiaOne challenges Caryn Cheng to find the best deals at the upcoming #IMM Greater Savings Home and Furnishing #Sale. IMM's Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale will start May 13 to 19. With 20 per cent off storewide at Best Denki and discounts of up to 50 per cent at stores such as INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, Linen Gallery Outlet and Red Apple from May 17 to 19, this epic sale is not to be missed. Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601 Opening hours: 10am to 10pm #brandedcontent --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: I try a ballet-inspired workout despite my two left feet

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/joeyjios-i-try-ballet-inspired-workout-despite-my-two-left-feet Tendu, Arabesque and Grand Pliés? This week on #Joeyjios, I found out that these are in fact, not edible food dishes, but dance moves in ballet.  Watch as former professional ballerinas and co-founders of #BalletBody, Lisha Chin and Alison Carroll, take me through a snippet of their hour-long ballet-inspired workout while I try my best to keep up.  #Ballet #Barre #Fitness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

SERVICES