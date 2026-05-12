'You inspired people to live courageously': Tributes pour in for Timothy Heng who died on Mount Dukono

Netizens have been paying their tributes to Singaporean hiker Timothy Heng, 30, who died on Mount Dukono, Indonesia, during the volcanic eruption last Friday (May 8).

He had reportedly climbed the mountain again despite evacuating safely to save another hiker who was stranded at a higher elevation.

Heng, also known as "Timo", was found dead near Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, near the volcano's crater rim near the summit.

In an Instagram post on Monday (May 11), Kenneth Wong, co-founder of outdoor apparel brand Goliath, described the shock when he heard of Heng's passing.

Wong highlighted the impact Heng made in the past year with the founding of The Outside, a company that helps would-be hikers with training and coaching for mountaineering and trekking.

Said Wong: "You inspired people to go outside, to explore, to climb mountains, to see the beauty of this world, and to live more courageously.

"Seeing the number of lives you've impacted in such a short time has been incredible."

Heng's final act of ascending the volcano to help Shahin was "just so undeniably you", Wong added.

"Courageous, selfless, and quietly willing to put others before yourself.

"Even in your final moments, you embodied the very spirit you encouraged so many others to live by."

'We lost a good soul on Earth'

Gentle Walks, a company that provides forest-based therapy and wellness programmes, also paid tribute to Heng.

Describing him as being brave, thoughtful and open-hearted, a spokesman for the company added: "He was full of life and his eyes sparkled when he spoke of his stories in nature.

"He was also someone with a mission, who wished to share the beauty of the wilderness and support the growth of others on challenging journeys through the mountains.

"We lost a good soul on Earth."

Prior to his death, Heng had shared his experiences at the Royal Geographical Society of Singapore in March.

He spoke about how he trained to become the first Singaporean anti-poaching ranger in South Africa before taking on frontline wildlife conservation work in the African savanna.

"His insightful talk has reshaped our understanding of the everyday challenges faced by anti-poaching rangers tasked with protecting wildlife in these environments," the society said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with Timo's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Speaking on behalf of their family, Heng's step-sister, Tessa Oh, told The Straits Times: "When I heard more details about what happened, my first thought was that he probably went back to save someone.

"That is the Tim we know. It just sounded so much like what he would do."

She added: "We are obviously super sad and really grieving the loss of our brother and our son. But knowing that his last moments were spent trying to help others just makes us proud."

Others emphasised the bravery needed to even consider the rescue that Heng attempted.

"He died trying to save someone. I don’t think people understand how incredibly selfless and bold that is," said one.

Another commented: "Climbing back up to help your team shows responsibility and next level of bravery, I hope your legacy inspired others in positive terms."

"So, so young," a user also lamented. "He was a hero."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com