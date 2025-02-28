Trolley bag, plushie among 10 items in SG60 Baby Gift; registration starts Feb 28

As the nation celebrates its 60th birthday, Singaporean babies born in 2025 will receive a gift package and a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Sharing details of the SG60 Baby Gift in Parliament on Friday (Feb 28), Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said: "It is a symbol of our hopes and aspirations for our future generations."

The gift package features a specially designed trolley bag containing items intended to support the child's initial growth and development as well as encourage family bonding.

Some of the 10 items include wooden building blocks, two storybooks, a straw cup set and a limited edition SG60 plushie.

"We encourage parents to bond with their babies over these books and inspire a love of reading through them," said Indranee.

According to a press release by the National Population and Talent Division, students from the Laselle College of the Arts designed the artwork on the items, which feature SG60 babies and iconic Singaporean landmarks.

Before registering for the SG60 Baby Gift, parents will first need to complete the birth registration of their child.

Registration opens on Feb 28 and closes on Feb 28, 2026.

Parents who register by the March 15 are invited to collect their gifts at the "Celebrating Our Families" community events held over weekends in April and May.

Those unable to attend the events or who register after March 15 will receive the SG60 Baby Gift via home delivery from mid-May.

[[nid:714787]]

For more on Budget 2025, visit our microsite.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com