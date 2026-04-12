Man, 95, found dead at foot of Tampines condo block after falling from height

A 95-year-old man was found motionless at the foot of a private residential apartment block in Tampines on Friday (April 10) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4.50pm at Block 51 Tampines Avenue 1. Checks by AsiaOne indicate that it is the address of The Tropica, a 99-year leasehold condominium completed in 2000.

Photographs seen by this publication show a police tent placed at the arrival driveway of said block.

Debris was seen around the tent, while the roof the arrival porch showed damage.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, police said the 95-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

They added that preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play and that investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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