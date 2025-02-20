Truck driver flees in hit-and-run involving 2 motorcyclists on SLE

A truck driver fled the scene of an accident after colliding with two motorcyclists on Monday night (Feb 17).

The accident occurred along Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at around 10.35pm.

Two male riders and one female pillion, aged between 20 and 35, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat hospital, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne.

In a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, a truck can be seen signalling to change lanes to avoid some roadworks ahead of its lane.

As the truck merged into the rightmost lane, a motorcycle with a pillion rider on that lane tried to slow down to avoid the truck.

Unfortunately, another motorcyclist who was following closely behind crashed into the first bike.

After the impact, the truck driver continued on their way.

Towards the end of the video, a worker at the roadworks site can be seen rushing to assist the injured riders.

A friend of one of the victims later shared on Facebook that the first male rider sustained a spinal injury, while the female pillion's hand was run over by the wheel of the truck, reported Shin Min Daily.

The police, when contacted, said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a truck and two motorcycles along SLE towards BKE on February 17, 2025 at about 10.35pm.

The police said that investigations are ongoing.

