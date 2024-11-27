Truck hits elderly PMD rider in Ubi, latter refuses to be taken to hospital

A personal mobility device (PMD) user suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a truck in Ubi on Tuesday (Nov 26) afternoon.

Footage of the accident, shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, shows the elderly man riding his PMD across the road just as a truck drives down the exit slope of an industrial compound at Ubi Road 1.

As he reaches the middle of the road, the truck bumps into the PMD, causing him to topple. He props himself against the road with his right arm and struggles to free himself.

The truck then reverses, causing the PMD rider to fall onto his back. He subsequently sits up as the truck driver and another person go to his aid.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident at 3.15pm.

A 76-year-old male PMD rider was assessed by SCDF paramedics for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:694358]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com