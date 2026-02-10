'Truly like a fairy': Aunt remembers 6-year-old girl who died in Chinatown accident

The six-year-old Indonesian girl who died following a traffic accident in Chinatown last Friday (Feb 6) is remembered by her aunt as a "fairy" who brought joy to others.

The body of Sheyna Lashira was repatriated to Jakarta on Sunday morning, and the child was laid to rest at the Tanah Kusir Cemetery that day, said Indonesian police.

Her mother, identified as 31-year-old Raisha Anindra, is still in the intensive care unit at Singapore General Hospital.

Raisha's older sister Rara told Indonesian media outlet Kumparan at the funeral that her niece was a kind and cheerful girl.

"She was truly like a fairy," said Rara. "If you saw her, you would also think she was a very delightful child."

She shared her fond moments of Sheyna, nicknamed Nana, in a series of Instagram stories, including a picture of the girl's grave covered with flowers.

A photograph of Sheyna from her fairy-themed photoshoot in celebration of her sixth birthday had been framed and placed at her headstone.

According to Indonesian reports, several mourners had broken down in tears when the coffin was lowered into the grave.

One video posted online shows a man dressed in black hunched over in grief as other attendees consoled him.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore reportedly told Kumparan that Raisha sustained serious rib and hip injuries and has not been medically cleared to fly.

Raisha's brother-in-law, Satrio Wicaksono, said the mother had also suffered internal bleeding.

Rara added that she is thankful for the outpouring of support from Indonesians as well as Singaporeans.

Sheyna and Raisha had been run over by a vehicle exiting the car park next to Buddha Tooth Relic Temple at about 11.50am on Friday. The pedestrians were conscious when taken to hospital, where the six-year-old subsequently died.

A 38-year-old female driver has been arrested by the Singapore police for driving without reasonable consideration causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

