Trust Yoga says staff, students cyberbullied following allegations instructor molested students

It's been nearly a month since Trust Yoga was thrust into the spotlight after a former student accused an instructor of sexual assault, but the backlash has yet to cease, the studio claimed.

In a statement posted on their Instagram on Tuesday (Aug 25), the studio said that several staff members and students have been on the receiving end of cyberbullying.

According to Trust Yoga, those affected "were traumatised by the harassment they had received online". There was also intentional circulation of malicious falsehoods relating to other team members, all of whom the studio insisted have been professional.

The affected members have since sought legal recourse.

Allegations first surfaced last month when a student accused an instructor of touching her inappropriately during a class.

Since then, more allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced online, calling out the same instructor for his behaviour.

The instructor has been placed on a leave of absence since the start of the month.

Additional measures have been taken, the studio added.

As of last week, more CCTVs have been installed within the studio. They have also refined the standard operating procedures on reporting and complaint resolution, as well as existing guidance on class teaching and new member introductions.

The studio added that they are working closely with authorities in investigations and promised to update once these have concluded.

