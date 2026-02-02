Award Banner
46-year-old cyclist dies after accident with bus in Tuas
A 46-year-old male cyclist died after an accident with a private bus in Tuas on Friday (Jan 30) morning.

The accident happened at about 7.55am at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 4 and Tech Park Crescent. 

In response to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the cyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital where he later died. 

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the cyclist is believed to be a Bangladeshi worker.

A 68-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

