Lorry found with 8,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint, Malaysian driver arrested

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have arrested a 26-year-old Malaysian lorry driver for attempting to smuggle 8,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint on Jan 2.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 16), ICA said that anomalies were detected in a scanned image of the vehicle, which declared its consignment as plastic products.

The Malaysia-registered lorry was directed for further checks, and officers found the contraband cigarettes.

From the video posted by ICA, the "plastic products" appear to be tupperware containers.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

