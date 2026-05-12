ICA officers 'pull apart' modified Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint; uncover over 2,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had to "pull apart" a modified Malaysia-registered lorry during an enhanced check at Tuas Checkpoint on April 29.

In a video posted on its social media, ICA officers are seen pulling out partitions from the lorry's rear cargo box. The video also shows what appears to be the modified floorboard being taken apart.

As the modified compartments were dismantled, cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes could be seen concealed within them.

ICA said its search and examination officers found more than 2,400 cartons and 40 packets of contraband cigarettes.

The border authority added that the 49-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and the proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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editor@asiaone.com