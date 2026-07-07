ICA seizes 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint; Malaysian arrested

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry, according to a Facebook post on July 7.

In the post, ICA said search and examination officers at Tuas Checkpoint directed a lorry for enhanced checks and found duty-unpaid cigarettes within the cargo consignment on June 26.

ICA officers seized the cigarettes and arrested the 40-year-old male Malaysian driver in connection with the case.

The suspect and all exhibits have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA reaffirmed its commitment to "facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure".

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com