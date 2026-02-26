ICA 'calls bluff' on Malaysia lorry with goods declared as machines and appliances, uncover 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers called the bluff on the driver of a Malaysia-registered lorry during checks at Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 13.

In a post on its Facebook on Thursday (Feb 26), ICA said the lorry, driven by a 38-year-old Malaysian man, declared its consignment of goods as machine and mechanical appliances.

The lorry was directed for further checks where search and examination officers uncovered more than 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The driver was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

[[nid:730465]]

editor@asiaone.com