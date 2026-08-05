Motorcycle found with over 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint, Malaysian woman arrested

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint on July 26.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 4), the authority said the motorcycle was directed for enhanced checks based on information received from its Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints.

In this case, officers found more than 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within various compartments of the motorcycle.

A 34-year-old female Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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editor@asiaone.com