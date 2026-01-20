Man, 22, arrested for attempting to smuggle over 250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes via Tuas Checkpoint

A 22-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Jan 13 for attempting to smuggle over 250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 20), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the attempt was detected at Tuas Checkpoint.

After directing the vehicle for enhanced checks, ICA's search and examination officers found the cigarettes concealed behind the Malaysia-registered car's rear passenger seats.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigations.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

