Lorry found with 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint, Malaysian driver arrested

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have arrested a 27-year-old Malaysian lorry driver for allegedly trying to smuggle 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint on Jan 21.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 27) that the Malaysia-registered lorry was "profiled and directed for further checks".

AsiaOne understands that such profiling are typically conducted by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints.

During the checks on the lorry, ICA search and examination officers found 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within a modified compartment under the vehicle.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

