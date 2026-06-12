Warehouse in Tuas containing chemicals on fire, 80 firefighters tackling blaze

Intense firefighting operations are underway at an industrial warehouse in Tuas after a fire broke out at about 3am on Friday (June 12).

Some 80 firefighters and 20 emergency vehicles have been deployed to battle the hours-long blaze, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said involved waste materials and chemicals.

In an update issued at about 7.45am, SCDF said the fire at the affected warehouse at 3 Gul Crescent, measuring about the size of one football field, is under control.

SCDF said it deployed seven water jets, two firefighting machines and an aerial monitor to surround the fire.

There are no reported injuries at the time of this article's publication.

Firefighting operations are ongoing.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com