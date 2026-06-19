22 taken to hospitals following Tuas multi-vehicle crash; minibus driver aiding with police investigation

A total of 22 people were injured after a minibus, a lorry and a prime mover were involved in an accident in Tuas on Thursday (June 18).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Tuas South Boulevard at about 6.50am.

Twenty-two people, aged between 21 and 53, were taken conscious to the hospital, said the police. Of the 22, 19 were from the lorry and three were from the prime mover.

Six were taken to the National University Hospital while 16 others to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said SCDF.

The 41-year-old male minibus driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

A TikTok video shared on Thursday showed a white minibus, with the driver's door slightly ajar and the window shattered, stopped behind a lorry. Debris was scattered between the two vehicles.

The lorry is seen to have rammed into the back of an unloaded prime mover.

At least one fire engine and three ambulances were at the scene.

AsiaOne has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com