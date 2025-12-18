Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints ahead of year-end holidays: ICA

Those travelling to Malaysia during the year-end holidays can expect continued longer waiting time to clear immigration at both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Dec 18).

"With the ongoing year-end school holidays, as well as the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, ICA expects very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints for the month of December 2025," said ICA in an advisory.

It also sought travellers' understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline, adding that firm action will be taken against those who do not comply with officers' instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.

The agency also reminded travellers that intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers are ongoing at the checkpoints, adding to the longer waiting times to clear immigration.

Those who are traveling during this peak period can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

Meanwhile, more than 3.6 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the first week of the year-end school holidays from Nov 21 to 27.

The peak was on Nov 21 with over 555,000 travellers clearing immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day, added ICA.

According to the agency, car travellers departing during the peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

