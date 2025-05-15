Turf City grandstands and Singapore Badminton Hall among 5 sites to be conserved

Two grandstands at Turf City and the Singapore Badminton Hall along Guillemard Road have been proposed for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

They are among the "significant buildings" at five sites being put forth for conservation as part of the authority's Draft Master Plan 2025, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Wednesday (May 14).

The three other sites are the former Royal Malayan Navy administrative block in Woodlands North, Jurong Hill Tower and a cluster of six blocks in the Dakota Crescent estate.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Lee said these buildings and sites help to tell the story of Singapore’s progress in the past 60 years.

"Each one means something to someone. So, one important way of anchoring our sense of place and identity as Singaporeans is to conserve buildings and sites that reflect our common history and experiences," he said.

"Beyond conserving the physical structures, we can continue to recall memories...through digital documentation, physical markers and walking trails."

All 5 sites hold historical significance

The South and North Grandstands of the former Turf City were built in 1933 and 1981.

Turf City was Singapore’s second racecourse from 1933 to 1999, and became a recreational and commercial hub after the Singapore Turf Club relocated to Kranji in 1999.

Singapore Badminton Hall was designed by pioneer architect Ng Keng Siang and completed in June 1952.

It was used as a vote-counting venue in the 1962 referendum to merge Singapore, Brunei, Sarawak, Sabah and the Federation of Malay States to form Malaysia.

Jurong Hill Tower, which was built in 1969 by JTC Corporation as a lookout point, aimed to provide residents and workers with recreational spaces and access to nature, at a time when the nation was undergoing rapid urbanisation and industrialisation.

Completed in 1953, the former Royal Malayan Navy (RMN) administrative block holds 70 years of naval history, spanning Singapore’s colonial era to post-independence, with ties to the Commonwealth as well as both Singapore and Malaysia.

The RMN base reflected the urgent need for Malaya to build up its own defences in the post-World War Two era.

Dakota Crescent is one of Singapore’s oldest public housing estates. It was built by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) in 1958 to address overcrowding in the city centre and provide affordable homes to improve living standards of residents.

In 2017, then National Development Minister Lawrence Wong announced that while Dakota Crescent would be redeveloped for public housing, six blocks, now slated for conservation, would be retained for civic and community uses.

URA Draft Master Plan a 'key SG60 programme'

URA has conserved over 7,200 buildings and structures in more than 100 areas since Singapore’s urban conservation programme was launched 36 years ago.

"The sites and buildings reflect significant aspects of our nation’s development and collectively, the story of Singapore’s transformation as an independent nation and underscores our strong, continued commitment to conservation," it said in a media release on Wednesday.

The URA's Master Plan guides Singapore’s development for the next 10 to 15 years, and is reviewed once every five years.

According to the authority, the Draft Master Plan 2025 is a key SG60 programme. It translates land use strategies developed alongside Singaporeans and stakeholders into detailed 10 to 15-year plans.

URA also said that it will present its conservation proposals at the upcoming Draft Master Plan 2025 exhibition in June, adding that further plans for Singapore's built heritage will be announced at the same time.

"Beyond retaining the physical form of our built heritage, URA and partner agencies will continue to work together with stakeholders on other ways to recall significant heritage that contributes to our collective history and culture," said the authority.

