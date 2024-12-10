Tutor claims student's mum owes fees, hires debt collector

She went to court but to no avail.

A private tutor has resorted to engaging debt collectors to collect the $680 in tuition fees owed by a pupil's mother after filing a claim with the Small Claims Tribunal failed.

Stomp contributor Joyce said she has been trying to get payment from the woman, whose name is Eunice, since the beginning of 2024.

The Stomp contributor had tutored her daughter in English, Chinese, science and mathematics for PSLE at Eunice's parents' home in Hougang.

"I went three times a week from 7pm to 10pm," said the tutor.

"Her daughter initially promised to pay but ended up backing out."

After filing the claim, the Stomp contributor went to Hougang to serve the court notice to Eunice.

"She received the court notice after being called out of her room — she didn't come out initially — and denied knowing about the whole tuition, even though I had sent her the payment details which she had acknowledged and repeatedly patronised me that 'she'd pay' but never did," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"I was civil enough not to demand her to pay on the spot when I passed her the court notice as she claimed to be unaware of the tuition and said she would discuss with her daughter which I respected, and I left."

But Eunice did not turn up for the Small Claims Tribunal consultation.

The Stomp contributor said: "The registrar 'gave her the benefit of doubt' and ordered me to turn up in court on another date in hopes that Eunice would turn up although I straight up said Eunice would not turn up, given she has gone MIA on WhatsApp since February to evade payment.

"During the second court notice delivery by me, she hid in her room throughout. I knew because Eunice's niece initially said Eunice was at home, but after she went to Eunice's room, she said Eunice was not home ."

Since going to court failed, the Stomp contributor is forced to try something else.

"Debt collectors are the last resort that I'm spending money and effort on, but is there anyone who knows her daily whereabouts?" asked the Stomp contributor.

"I don't think she works? I'm not too sure. She has a car but can't pay her child's tuition fees."

The Stomp contributor said Eunice lives with her boyfriend "around Woodlands" and her mother claimed Eunice returns to her parents' home in Hougang only once a year.

"I'm pinning hope on the debt collectors that I have to again spend money on. I'm still betting on the chance that someone knows her whereabouts and will inform me."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.