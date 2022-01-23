Twin boys found dead at Greenridge Crescent believed to have been staying at nearby condo; residents don't recall seeing them around

The 11-year-old twin boys found dead at Greenridge Crescent at Bukit Timah on Friday (Jan 21) were believed to have lived in a nearby condominium about 1km away.

The victims, identified as Ethan and Ashton Yap, were said to have special needs, the Straits Times reported. They are believed to be students in a school around the Eng Kong estate where their bodies were found.

According to 8world, a security personnel for the condominium estate, where the twins supposedly lived, said police officers had arrived at about 8pm on the night of the incident. They left after spending more than two hours in the apartment.

However, the report added that neither the security guard nor residents were aware that the twins lived in the estate.

One resident who claimed to be the first to move in to the estate which comprises five blocks said he and his wife often take walks downstairs and are acquainted with many of the residents. But they have not seen nor heard of the twin boys living there.

Last rites

Earlier this morning (Jan 23), an inter-faith religious ceremony was held at the private residential area of Eng Kong estate where the boys' bodies were found.

MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Sim Ann who was present for the ceremony said the prayers were organised to mourn the two young victims. It was done so after a consultation with neighbourhood volunteers.

"Even if we do not know them, their deaths are heartbreaking. Especially to those of us who are parents, it's an unimaginable loss," said Sim.

This is a grave tragedy, and unthinkable especially to anyone who is a parent. I know the news is deeply shocking and... Posted by Sim Ann 沈颖 on Friday, January 21, 2022

Father to be charged

Police had received a call for assistance at 6.25pm on Friday made by the boys' father regarding the case.

The bodies of the twins were subsequently found motionless in the vicinity of a playground at Greenridge Crescent.

According to media outlets, their bodies were discovered in an approximately 2m-wide canal which cuts across the playground.

Residents reported seeing a woman crying at the scene before the police arrived, according to 8world. They also saw an orange car being towed away from the scene.

Bodies of the two boys were found near the Greenridge Crescent playground. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The woman told one 68-year-old resident that she was a friend of the boys' mother and shared that the family lived in condominium about a five- to 10-minute drive away.

A woman believed to be the boys' mother arrived later that night at about 9pm and entered the cordoned-off park, said the resident, describing the woman to be in her 40s and well-dressed.

Police on Saturday arrested the victims' father, a 48-year-old man, for his suspected involvement in the boys' deaths. He will be charged in court for murder on Monday (Jan 24).

candicecai@asiaone.com