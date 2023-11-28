Twitching rat on food tray at Tangs Market shocks diners, SFA investigating incident

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Nov 27) that it is investigating a video of a rat on a food tray in Tangs Market.

The video circulating on social media showed the rat lying on a food tray, next to a bowl of noodles that appeared to be untouched.

However, the rat suddenly twitched, causing some patrons around the table to start screaming, while others exclaimed: "Oh my God!"

It is not clear when the video was filmed.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SFA said that they are investigating the matter.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," an SFA spokesperson said. "While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators," they added.

AsiaOne has contacted Fei Siong Group, which owns the food court brand Tangs Market, for more information.

