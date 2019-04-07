Two boys escape Tampines flat fire with help of neighbours after PMD catches fire

Student Ryan Lim, 17, was having a nap when he was shaken awake by his younger brother who smelled smoke.

The two boys found themselves trapped upstairs in their bedroom of their two-storey Tampines maisonette flat because of a fire downstairs in their living room.

Their parents were still at work.

When Ryan opened the door, he faced a wall of smoke. He rushed to the toilet and grabbed a wet towel for his brother to cover his nose and mouth.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student said: "My brother was my priority. I felt like I needed to protect him."

The two boys then rushed downstairs, grabbed the house keys and ran out of the house.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at about 6.20pm at Block 125 Tampines Street 11.

The fire, which involved the contents of a living room of a fourth-level unit, was extinguished using a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) battery was being charged when the fire occurred.

Ryan told The New Paper that the PMD, an electric scooter, belonged to him.