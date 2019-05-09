Two empty coffins found floating in Kallang River to residents' surprise

The two coffins were first spotted near Block 15 Upper Boon Keng Road.

SINGAPORE - Two coffins, which are believed to have been used to repatriate bodies into Singapore, were found floating in the Kallang River on Wednesday morning (May 8).

A photo of the two open coffins was shared on social media platforms Facebook and Reddit, prompting some netizens to make lighthearted comments about the unusual sighting.

The two coffins were first spotted near Block 15, Upper Boon Keng Road, according to a report by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

A 35-year-old resident told a reporter that she was perplexed when she noticed the two coffins floating on the river in the morning, adding that it is inappropriate for the coffins to be disposed of in such a manner.

It is not known how the two coffins ended up in the river, or if they have since been removed by the authorities.

Funeral director Jackie Lee from Lee Teoh Heng Undertaker told The Straits Times that the coffins were most likely imported and were not properly disposed of after the bodies were dealt with.

"Whoever dumped the coffins into the river has no morals," he added. "After dealing with the bodies, we will always tear apart the coffins before properly disposing of them."

Mr Lee, who has dealt with imported coffins, said it should not be difficult to trace the parties who are responsible for the coffins, as the attached shipping labels can be seen in the Shin Min photos.

According to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website, a coffin import permit is required to repatriate the body of a Singaporean or permanent resident into the country for cremation or burial.

While some netizens expressed concern that the coffins may potentially cause pollution, The Straits Times understands that the river is channelled into water treatment plants.

Meanwhile, some netizens are seeing the lighter side of the sighting, with one Facebook post saying: "If you see a very pale looking person who is wet, pls call the Ghostbusters!"

Another Reddit user said: "A great metaphor for life."

ST has contacted the NEA for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.