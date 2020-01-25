Two fires break out on first morning of Chinese New Year

SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 539A Bedok North Street 3 at about 11.35am.
PHOTO: SCDF
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

 Two fires broke out on Saturday morning (Jan 25), the first day of Chinese New Year, but no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed 10 emergency vehicles and 30 firefighters to put out a fire in a two-storey supermarket in Bedok North.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 539A Bedok North Street 3 at about 11.35am.

The non-residential unit was heavily smoke-logged upon SCDF's arrival.

Amid poor visibility, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets and armed with water jets entered the unit to locate the fire and anyone who could be trapped within.

"Firefighters had to proceed cautiously on the second-floor as a large area had been extensively damaged," SCDF said.

The fire, which destroyed the contents on the second floor of the supermarket, was extinguished by SCDF with one water jet.

[Fire @ Blk 539A Bedok North Street 3] At about 11.35am today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at Blk 539A Bedok North...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Friday, 24 January 2020

Damping down operations - the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out, to prevent potential rekindling of fire from hot burnt surfaces - are ongoing.

In a separate incident the same morning, SCDF was alerted at about 11.40am to a fire in a flat at Block 672 Hougang Avenue 8.

In a separate incident, the SCDF was alerted at about 11.40am to a fire in a flat at Block 672 Hougang Avenue 8. PHOTOS: MEER FLY/ FACEBOOK

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, 25 people had self-evacuated.

The fire which happened in the living room was put out with a water jet, SCDF told The Straits Times.

SCDF is investigating the cause of both fires.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Chinese New Year fires

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Man on Scoot flight from Singapore to China sent for further tests, all passengers isolated
Wuhan virus: Man on Scoot flight from Singapore to China sent for further tests, all passengers isolated
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
7 fun party games to play on your phones during Chinese New Year gatherings
7 fun party games to play on your phones during Chinese New Year gatherings
Two fires break out on first morning of Chinese New Year
Two fires break out on first morning of Chinese New Year

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES