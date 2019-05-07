Two kids among six injured in Sengkang accident

The police were alerted to the accident along Compassvale Street and Rivervale Drive at 1.10pm on July 4, 2019.

SINGAPORE - A one-year-old and a four-year-old were among six people injured after an accident involving two cars in Sengkang on Thursday (July 4).

The police were alerted to the accident in Compassvale Street towards Rivervale Drive at 1.10pm.

A 47-year-old car driver, a 20-year-old passenger and four pedestrians were conscious when taken to various hospitals.

The adult pedestrians are 27 and 28.

PHOTO: Telegram/SG Share & Discuss for Singapore

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that three adults were taken to Sengkang General Hospital while another adult was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The baby and the child were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.