Two men arrested for fighting near Boat Quay

A brawl in the Boat Quay area has resulted in the arrest of two men.

The suspects, aged 25 and 31, had allegedly fought with another man at about 3.20am on May 3, the police said in a statement on Friday (May 8).

A video of the scuffle uploaded online shows a large group of people gathering on a road, with several people lunging at each other.

Two people are seen throwing punches at one another.

The police said the two men had left the scene after the altercation. A police report over the fight was lodged at about 2pm that same day.

They were subsequently identified by officers and arrested on May 7 and 8.

They will be charged in court for affray on May 9. If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence with blatant disregard of the law," the statement said, adding that offenders will be dealt with sternly.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com