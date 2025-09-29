Two men punch, kick each other on Causeway over alleged queue cutting

A heated brawl erupted between two motorists heading to Johor Bahru on Sunday (Sept 28) afternoon after one accused the other of cutting the queue.

A video shared by Facebook Group I Love JB showed the two men punching and kicking each other against a Causeway Link bus near the Bungunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex.

Another man is seen trying to break up the fight. It is unclear how the conflict between the pair was resolved.

The video has since garnered over 90 comments, 470 reactions and 175,000 views.

Several netizens criticised the pair for allowing their frustrations over the heavy traffic on the Causeway to get the better of them.

“You end up in the police station if you win, the hospital if you lose,” said a Facebook user named Wallace.

Responding to queries from Malaysia news outlet China Daily, Johor Bahru police said that they are investigating the fight which happened at around 3pm.

