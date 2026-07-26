SIA flights between Singapore and Shenzhen, Hong Kong cancelled due to Typhoon Noul

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Saturday (July 25) announced the cancellation of its flights operating to and from Shenzhen, and from Hong Kong, due to weather conditions caused by Typhoon Noul.

At least three flights scheduled over the weekend have been affected:

SQ856 from Singapore to Shenzhen on July 25

SQ855 from Shenzhen to Singapore on July 26

SQ899 from Hong Kong to Singapore on July 26

SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the changes to the flight schedules.

The airline also advised customers to visit its flight status page for the latest information as the situation remains fluid and other flights may be affected.

Those who are affected by the flight changes may request to be accommodated on alternative flights or seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific also announced on its website that a number of its flights over the weekend have been cancelled or delayed.

Those who have booked a ticket with the carrier can check the status of their flight on Cathay Pacific's flight status page.

Mainland Chinese weather authorities project that Noul will make landfall along the southern coast between Zhuhai in Guangdong province and Zhangpu in Fujian province between Saturday night and early Sunday morning before moving inland and gradually weakening.

Cumulative rainfall across eastern Guangdong and southern Fujian could reach 500 to 600mm in localised areas, meteorologists said.

Weather experts warn extreme rainfall will increase in frequency and intensity over the coming weeks, with much of northern China set to experience 20 per cent to 50 per cent more rain than usual.

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editor@asiaone.com