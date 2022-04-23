UE Square izakaya chef's death: 2 young sons performed dance in ICU for daddy before his heart stopped

The family of the late UE Square izakaya chef, Hideyuki Tanaka, saw him for the first — and last — time in two years, shortly before his heart stopped beating.

Hideyuki's wife Reiko Tanaka and their two sons, aged four and seven, flew over from Japan after hearing news of his mishap, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday (April 22).

Upon arriving at the hospital, the 35-year-old recalled seeing her husband lying motionless in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, the owner of restaurant MoboMoga, Daisuke Toyoma, announced on Facebook that Hideyuki had died of a brain haemorrhage.

Hideyuki, a fitness enthusiast, had collapsed after working out at the gym last Sunday. Doctors at the hospital declared him brain dead but his heart continued beating.

At the ICU ward, his two sons couldn't comprehend what had happened to their father and became a little afraid.

In a bid to soothe them, Reiko played some of their favourite music from her mobile phone. After they had calmed down, the two boys approached their father's bed and performed a dance for him.

"They usually dance like this to amuse their father," the widow told the Chinese daily with the help of an interpreter.

Holding back tears, she also bid her husband goodbye.

One and a half hours later, Hideyuki's heart stopped beating — around 63 hours after he was declared brain dead. His body was cremated on Thursday evening.

Hideyuki had over 20 years of experience under his belt and was days away from signing a contract for the opening of his new restaurant.

