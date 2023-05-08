UFC Gym closes last outlet without notice, members left stranded

UFC Gym Singapore appears to be no more.

Members are at a loss as its outlet in CityLink Mall is now being turned into an Anytime Fitness gym.

This comes after the other UFC Gym outlet, which was at City Square Mall, was closed down in November last year.

Stomp contributor Tracy said: "As a member of UFC CityLink, I have experienced a significant problem that I believe is widespread and affecting many others in the community.

"Since February, UFC CityLink has been closed for renovations. I, along with many other members, have been unable to use the facilities. There has been no communication or transparency about when the renovations would be completed or what will happen to our memberships during this closure.

"I've paid for a full-year membership that will end in January next year, and I feel that I have been left in the dark about the status of my membership. I have paid for a service that I am not able to use, and I am not sure if I will be reimbursed or if my membership will be extended. Many other members are also affected by this issue, and we feel that our rights as paying customers have been violated.

"I also noticed that the gym now appears as permanently closed in Google Maps, which adds to the confusion and frustration of members who are unsure about the status of their memberships."

Stomp has attempted to contact UFC Gym Singapore, but phone calls were unanswered and an email to info@ufcgymsingapore.com failed to be delivered.

Its website at www.ufcsingapore.com is not accessible and its last Instagram post was on Feb 23.

On Nov 10 last year, UFC Gym announced the closure of its City Square Mall on social media.

It said: "Due to the challenging market conditions and the financial losses from the Covid-19 pandemic, UFC Gym Singapore (City Square Mall) will be closing its doors permanently as of Thursday, Nov 10. We regret to inform you that we are unable to refund in cash the unused portions of your membership or personal training services.

"UFC Gym Singapore (City Square Mall), operating under NRG International, will be working with UFC Gym Singapore Master Franchise Office to allow UFC Gym Singapore City Square to gain access to UFC Gym Singapore (CityLink Mall) to continue your health & fitness journey for members who are affected by this closure."

When Stomp visited the UFC Gym in CityLink Mall on Saturday (May 6), the unit was boarded up with hoarding that said: "Singapore's largest Anytime Fitness City Hall presales now on!"

But the sign still said "UFC Gym Singapore" above the hoarding.

Stomp has contacted Anytime Fitness for more info.

ALSO READ: Break even in 6 months? Man shares cost of running a franchise gym in Singapore

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.