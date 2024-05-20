'The ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation': SCDF firefighter Kenneth Tay cremated after ceremonial funeral

SINGAPORE — About 50 family members accompanied the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Captain Kenneth Tay Xue Qin as it left his wake at Telok Blangah for his cremation on May 20.

The solemn tune of Mariah Carey's Hero was played as the hearse headed for Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery at Bright Hill, where CPT Tay's ceremonial funeral was held.

On May 16, CPT Tay was serving as a marine rota commander at the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) West Coast Marine Fire Station when he lost consciousness while fighting a blaze on board China-flagged tanker Sheng Hang Hua 6.

After his body arrived at Bright Hill at 9.15am, his casket was lifted by eight officers from the SCDF's Marine Division, the 1st SCDF Division, and course mates from CPT Tay's 17th Rota Commander Course.

The pallbearers then moved the casket onto a carriage, which was linked to a Light Fire Attack Vehicle, also known as the Red Rhino, for the ceremonial funeral procession towards the crematorium.

The procession was supported by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Band, which played the traditional funeral song, Dead March, from Handel's Saul.

An escort party of 16 SCDF officers followed the hearse as it drove past another 150 SCDF officers dressed in the SCDF No. 4 uniform, each sporting a black armband.

The officers were from across all SCDF divisions and lined the road leading to the crematorium hall.

Several SCDF personnel in ceremonial wear donned armbands with the word "marine" on them. Some officers cried as the body entered the crematorium.

CPT Tay's body was dressed in his SCDF No. 1 uniform and adorned with all the service medals he attained during his time with the force.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim attended the funeral with 200 SCDF personnel.

Wreaths were laid by SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap; the Marine Division commander, Colonel Ryan Ong; and the West Coast Marine Fire Station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Alex Chan.

Yap then presented the state flag and SCDF peak cap to CPT Tay's parents, Mr Tay Teck Kian and Mrs Tay Yuk Moi.

His mother wiped away tears after receiving them.

His parents did not observe the cremation because of Chinese customs, which advise against older family members sending off the young.

In a final farewell, a bugle call was sounded by the SPF Band to signify the end of CPT Tay's duty to the nation.

A minute's silence was also observed to honour CPT Tay, who SCDF said had made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation. He was then cremated.

A shirt, a pair of blue jeans and boots which belonged to him were placed on top of his casket before the cremation.

Family and friends declined comment when approached by The Straits Times.

CPT Tay was earlier in the morning honoured by SCDF during an observance ceremony at its headquarters in Ubi.

A fire call alarm rang there and across all 23 SCDF fire stations, the headquarters of all five divisions, and the Civil Defence Academy.

This was followed by a minute's silence by all SCDF personnel, and a tribute by Yap to CPT Tay.

As a mark of respect, the blinkers and sirens of all SCDF emergency vehicles were turned on after the message was delivered.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.