UN chief appoints Singaporean Noeleen Heyzer as new Myanmar special envoy

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (Oct 25) appointed Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as his new special envoy on Myanmar, the United Nations said in a statement.

Heyzer, a former senior UN official, will replace Christine Schraner Burgener, who finishes up this weekend after more than three years in the role.

Protests and unrest have paralysed Myanmar since a Feb 1 military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

ALSO READ: Asean appoints Brunei diplomat as envoy to Myanmar