Unable to pay rent after $200 hike, tenant sets fire to Boon Lay flat

After his rent was increased by $200 for the month of April, a Malaysian tenant realised that he could not cough up the amount in time.

His solution? Setting fire to the flat in order to distract the landlord from hounding him for payment.

On Friday (May 5), the man, surnamed Lin, was sentenced to eight months in prison after being pleading guilty to one charge of arson.

Lin, 36, had rented a flat at Blk 267 Boon Lay Drive, where he lived with his girlfriend, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man was working at a frozen food company as a warehouse assistant and driver at the time.

According to the Chinese evening daily, a total of five tenants were living in the flat, including Lin and his girlfriend.

The flat had three bedrooms, along with a partitioned unit in the living room which functioned as a storage space for the tenants. The 45-year-old landlord, who works as a hairdresser, sleeps in the master bedroom.

The court heard that Lin had been informed by the landlord in February that the rent for his room would increased by $200 to $950 from April.

Realising that he would not be able to pay the increased rent last month, Lin hatched a plan to create a distraction, Shin Min reported.

On April 5 at about 7.15am, Lin left the flat for work, bringing with him a lighter.

Standing along the common corridor, Lin was able to open the flat's glass shutters to the partitioned unit. He reached in to set fire to the curtains before leaving.

The landlord awoke to the smell of smoke from the fire about an hour later and attempted to put out the flames before calling the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The landlord was found with burns to their right hand and right foot and was conveyed to the hospital, the Chinese daily reported. As a result of the injuries, the landlord was given medical leave for 13 days.

The report added that damages to the unit and its contents — including a fan, light and electrical wiring — cost the landlord $3,177 to fix.

When interviewed by Shin Min, a neighbour who did not wish to be named shared that Lin had been staying in the flat for about four years. The neighbour added that the landlord has still not fully recovered from the injuries.

Leniency plea

Although Lin had initially denied being responsible for the fire, he later admitted to the wrongdoing after police showed him CCTV footage of the incident.

Lin expressed deep regret for his actions and apologised to the landlord in court, Shin Min reported.

Pleading for leniency, he indicated that he is the sole breadwinner of his family in Malaysia, including his elderly parents as well as grandmother. He also stated that he has plans to tie the knot next year.

In sentencing, the judge stated that those found guilty of arson may be jailed for a term of up to seven years. He added that by leaving after starting the fire, Lin's actions showed complete disregard for the lives of others in the flat.

