Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway

A multi-agency team that includes the CAAS, Changi Airport Group, the Singapore Armed Forces and the police has been activated for search and locate operations.

Investigations are ongoing, said the authority.

"The authorities take a serious view of errant operations of unmanned aircraft which may pose threats to aviation or endanger the personal safety of others, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who contravene regulations," said the CAAS.

Under the Unmanned Aircraft (Public Safety and Security) Act, the flying of drones within 5km of airports or military airbases, or at altitudes above 200ft (61m), without a permit is an offence.

Those found guilty of violating these regulations face a fine of up to $20,000 or up to 12 months in jail, or both penalties.

Drones have disrupted civil aviation elsewhere.

In December last year, unauthorised drone activity disrupted flights at London's Gatwick Airport for three days, affecting about 140,000 passengers and 1,000 flights.

In January, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament that there had been eight reports of unauthorised drones flying within 5km of Changi Airport over the past three years, though none of these cases involved intrusions into the airport.

