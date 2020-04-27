Uncle fined $300 for refusing to wear a mask and dining at North Bridge Road

Another day, another week, another person spotted flouting circuit breaker rules.

A man caught dining at North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre on Saturday evening (April 25) was involved in a short altercation in a clip shared on social media, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In the minute-long clip, an enforcement officer was seen writing a fine for a man in green for flouting circuit breaker measures.

Just then, a passer-by criticised the man for his actions, saying not only did he not understand how difficult the officer's job was, but he also caused trouble by refusing to comply with the rules.

Unhappy with his comments, the man argued back. It was only after a stall owner intervened was the situation defused.

A 59-year-old drink seller told the Chinese daily that the man had bought a drink from him prior to the incident. The stallholder, along with several other customers, had offered to give him a mask, thinking he had forgotten to bring it out.

Instead, the man rejected the offer, saying he already had one but wasn't wearing it as he found it difficult to breathe with the mask on.

By the time police arrived on the scene, he had already left.

According to a cleaner there, even though the enforcement officer had approached the man in the middle of his meal, he only handed over his NRIC after finishing his food.

The National Environmental Agency later confirmed that the man had flouted the rules by refusing to wear a mask, and for having his meal in a hawker centre.

The man was fined $300 and warned that subsequent offences would come with a higher penalty.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore, the circuit breaker has been extended by a month till June 1.

Until then, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask while outside, and only hawkers are allowed to have their meals within hawker centres.

rainercheung@asiaone.com