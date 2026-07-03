Pek Kio twig artist Uncle Thien dies at 83: 'We will miss him'

Pek Kio resident Uncle Thien, famed for using twigs to create portraits on walkways, has died at 83.

The retiree was a familiar face around the neighbourhood, often choosing to work on his art in the vicinity of Block 44 Owen Road.

MP Alvin Tan, who oversees the Moulmein-Cairnhill division of Tanjong Pagar GRC, paid tribute to the talented twig artist on social media on Thursday (July 2).

Uncle Thien was "happiest" when he assembled figures out of twigs in a quiet public spot, said Tan, who first met the elderly man in 2020.

"Uncle Thien is dear to us in Pek Kio. He was unwell recently and passed on yesterday (July 1)...Attended his wake today and met his family who told us how he felt so at home here with us," he added.

"We will miss him."

In testament to Uncle Thien's skill and impact on the community, netizens took to Tan's post to share their captures of his various twig portraits.

"Just saw him about two to three weeks ago. RIP uncle," said a Facebook user who had spotted the likeness of Hongniang, the protagonist of a Peking Opera play of the same name.

Another user posted Uncle Thien's portrait of Yan Lanzhen from the opera Pan Fu Suo Fu.

On Instagram, a netizen commented that she had also seen Uncle Thien some weeks back.

"He was making the twig art at his usual spot. His smiley face just so warm. May your soul rest in peace Uncle Thien," she wrote under Tan's post.

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Uncle Thien's delicate illustrations have repeatedly gone viral over the years as passer-bys wowed by his portraits shared them online — one Facebook post made in 2025 garnered about 7,600 likes.

In March this year, a TikTok user who spotted a twig drawing of a bicycle-riding man on a flight of stairs at Pek Kio Market posted it online, attributing the creator as Uncle Thien.

The post, which has been viewed over 300,000 times and liked by over 58,000 people, attracted praise from netizens, many who shared their own photos of Uncle Thien or his twig art in the comments.

"The world needs to see his art omg (sic). This comment section is like his mini exhibition," a TikTok user said.

"Love how everyone has a picture of it sitting in their gallery," another remarked.

In a 2020 interview with Lianhe Wanbao, the elderly man said he was once a member of an opera troupe in Fujian, China, and would perform, build sets and illustrate ads.

He moved back to Singapore at the age of 18 and became a noodle seller. He had previously said he was unmarried and had no children.

After retiring in 2016, he picked up the hobby of making twig art, after he noticed some branches on the ground and became inspired.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com