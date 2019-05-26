Uncontactable lawyer and missing $33 million: Allied Tech recuses 3 directors

SINGAPORE - Allied Technologies recused three directors from all decisions and recommendations by its board because of conflict of interest in relation to the missing $33 million held in escrow by law firm JLC Advisors.

One of them is independent director Karen Pok Mee Yau, who is a partner at the law firm.

Allied Tech's board, which filed the announcement with the Singapore Exchange on Saturday (May 25), also lodged a police report requesting an investigation into JLC Advisors and its managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun for potential offences committed.

Mr Ong had allegedly made unauthorised payouts from the escrow account with $33,153,416. The 42-year-old lawyer has been uncontactable for several days.