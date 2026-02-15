Unemployed Vietnamese woman stays at Bishan-AMK Park for months, asks public for money

Members of the public have raised concerns about an unemployed Vietnamese woman sleeping at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park for months and asking passers-by for money, prompting police to be called four times.

A reader, Wang (surname transliterated), told Shin Min Daily News that she had been seeing the woman sleeping in a pavilion at the park since December 2025.

"She would place a mattress on a stone bench and lie on it to sleep," the 70-year-old said.

Wang initially thought the woman was only staying there temporarily, but later noticed that she had begun asking members of the public for money.

"She said she was from Vietnam and had no money for food, and asked if people could give her some money. She would ask for a few dollars each time. There are many elderly people in the park, and quite a few would feel sorry for her and give her a few dollars," she added.

Wang claimed that the woman had also asked her husband for money, even requesting to go out with him.

"The park is for people to exercise and take walks. Now someone is always here asking people for money. It doesn't look good," she said.

Woman claims she is unemployed

When a reporter from Shin Min visited the park in the afternoon of Feb 13, the woman was nowhere in sight. However, numerous belongings were placed behind a public toilet, including toiletries, towels, slippers, basins, a mattress, and a suitcase.

Another park-goer, 58-year-old He, said: "She is usually here in the morning and at night. Sometimes she occupies the public toilet for a long time, preventing others from using it. She has also asked me for money, but I refused."

When the reporter returned at about 9pm, the woman was found sleeping in the pavilion. She appeared to be in her 40s, saying in Mandarin that her surname was Zhuang (transliterated) and that she was from Vietnam. She admitted that she had been sleeping in the park for the past two months.

The woman said she leaves the park during the day and returns at night to sleep. She also admitted to asking members of the public for money, explaining that she was unemployed and had no other choice.

"I am trying to find a job, but I might only be able to find one after Chinese New Year," she said.

Claims she is not overstaying

Zhuang said she had been in the country for several years, having worked as an office cleaner to send money to her parents in Vietnam.

When asked whether she was overstaying, she repeatedly stressed that she was not, emphasising that the authorities would subsequently arrange accommodation for her.

She also declined to divulge her family situation, insisting that she did not require assistance.

"I'm quite comfortable in the park. The pavilion is close to the public toilet, so it's very convenient," she said.

Park security: Police have been called multiple times

Zhong (surname transliterated), a 70-year-old security guard working at the park, said he had been seeing the woman for several months and had given her $4 on one occasion.

"She said she had no money to eat, so I felt sorry for her and gave her a few dollars. People around here are indeed unhappy with her behaviour. I know the police have visited the park four times because of this," he said.

He added that he was unsure of the woman's background. "She tells different people different stories. Sometimes she says she was chased out by her employer, sometimes she says she quarrelled with her husband. I don't know what the situation is, but sometimes I see a man meeting her at night. He seems like her boyfriend."

Zhuang acknowledged that the police had spoken to her. "But I was not asked to leave. Once I find a job, I will find another place to stay," she said.

Chong added that the woman was generally quiet and did not harass others. "She is quite polite. She greets me and asks whether I have eaten," he said.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

