Unhappy cyclist blocks Sengkang zebra crossing, causing traffic jam

A standoff between a cyclist and a driver recently led to a "huge" traffic jam at a zebra crossing in Sengkang.

Taking to Facebook group Complaint Singapore last Friday (Oct 11), user Ronn Teo said the incident involving his friend — the driver — occurred on Thursday and saw the police being called in.

Dashcam footage uploaded by Teo in the comments section shows the driver stopping at the zebra crossing near The Vales condominium in Anchorvale for two pedestrians to cross.

Just as the car inches forward, a male cyclist rides towards the zebra crossing. The driver immediately stops the car for the cyclist to cross.

Another clip of the dashcam footage shows the cyclist stopping in the middle of the crossing, dismounting to confront the driver and blocking the road with his bike.

He snaps a picture of the car's licence plate and makes a call, presumably, to the police.

"I can give way to you, but you must stop," the driver can be heard saying. "Never mind, I got camera...you need to stop before you cross."

A 24-second clip in Teo's post shows an SBS Transit bus and a line of vehicles stuck behind the blocked car.

According to Teo, the cyclist received a warning from the police and no further action was taken against him.

The standoff lasted for about 20 minutes, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to the Chinese evening daily, a netizen asked for help in identifying the "selfish" cyclist, claiming that the traffic delay of "more than 30 minutes" caused her friend to be unable to see her dying mother at the hospital.

"When a parent takes their last breath without seeing their child arrive, or when a child misses the chance to see their mother for the last time, do you know what that feeling is like?" wrote the netizen.

