Unidentified coffins found near KKH, LTA appeals for next of kin

Construction works for the North-South Corridor along Bukit Timah Road near KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) have uncovered four coffins on the site of a former century-old Christian cemetery.

In an exhumation notice published in The Straits Times’ Classifieds section on Wednesday (Dec 3), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said next of kin have 14 days to register their claim to the unidentified coffins.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, LTA said that the coffins — without tombstones — were found in October and November during works for the North-South Corridor.

The authority has since filed a police report.

Peter Pak, a member of the heritage community who reasearches old tombs in his free time, told AsiaOne that the discovery was made on what was previously the Old Christian Cemetery in Bukit Timah.

This was evident when comparing the location with a 1932 map accessed through the National University of Singapore Libraries’ database, he wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The cemetery was opened for burials in the late 1800s. Records from the National Archives of Singapore showed that the last person buried there was in 1961.

Pak, who is an IT project manager at the National Library Board, said the lack of identification markers on the coffins will make it unlikely for next of kin to step forward.

“Hopefully my blog post will raise awareness of the place and so that any Christian organisation or church can come with a claim… to ensure due respect is accorded,” he said.

