Uniqlo releases new Pokemon T-shirt line: Prices start from $19.90

Pokemon fans in Singapore, you won't be able to resist this cute collection.

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo has just released a brand-new T-shirt collection, with a total of 24 Pokemon-inspired designs.

Sales for the shirts will be available online and offline from June 24 and adult sizes will retail at $19.90, while kid sizes are $14.90.

All 24 designs were part of Uniqlo's global T-shirt design competition and were carefully selected by a panel of judges.

Check out some of the winning designs!

FIRST PLACE: LI WEN PEI FROM CHINA

Photo: Uniqlo

Li's design was inspired by the Pokemon Gyarados and Magikarp. Using a totem-style design he wanted to show how a weak Pokemon evolved into a strong and mighty one.

SECOND PLACE: MIZUKILOBYTE FROM JAPAN

Photo: Uniqlo

It looks like an eye exam chart, but those letters are actually the Pokemon Unown.

THIRD PLACE: EMILY FROM USA

Photo: Uniqlo

With the theme of "pikachill", Emily's design features the icon chilling under a tall Exeggutor.

The contest attracted 18,000 participants, and we can tell it was definitely a tough decision to pick the winners. Here are some of our personal favourites from the rest of the participants:

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Head down to Uniqlo's website for more Pokemon-inspired designs and start thinking about how you can grab them all!

