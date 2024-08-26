'Unique experience': Passenger buys $12 bracelet from Tada driver selling wife's handmade jewellery

A woman was amused and impressed by her Tada driver selling his wife's handmade jewellery in his car.

Stomp contributor Christina even bought a bracelet after booking the ride with him on Aug 20.

She recounted: "On the way back home, I came across this driver helping his wife selling jewellery inside his car.

"It is a unique experience because I always book a ride home and the PHV (private-hire vehicle) driver usually has stickers on the back like 'no smoking, eating or drinking' but this driver had something else."

A sign hung on the back of the front passenger seat read: "Hi, do support my wife's Shopee if you love handmade jewellery."

It also listed the prices of the items for sale in the car.

"And this made me laugh also. It says, 'Wife: Any questions, can ask my driver cum salesman'," said the Stomp contributor.

"I thought I would share this since I find the husband very supportive of his wife by helping her display all this, I know most guys have big egos and wouldn’t display all this girl stuff."

The passenger bought the $12 bracelet for her friend. "She likes this bracelet stuff," explained the Stomp contributor.

She added that the driver was the very quiet type and didn’t talk much.

"He did answer some of my questions like how long he drives like every day. He said he drives about 10 hours," said the Stomp contributor.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.