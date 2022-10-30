Unmasked food handlers at Yishun bak kut teh stall: 'Worst part was one of them kept talking'

Two food handlers at a stall in the coffee shop at Block 925 Yishun Central were seen not wearing their masks properly on Oct 1.

Stomp contributor Kohji shared photos of the two women wearing their masks under their chins at the Fu Zhu claypot bak kut teh stall in the Yishun 81 Coffee Shop.

He said: "The next day at 9:55pm, I walked by and noticed again they were not wearing masks while preparing food. The worst part was that one of them kept talking to the colleague and her friend who went to look for her while she was cooking."

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said: "SFA carried out several inspections at the premises and the food handlers were found to have complied with the mask and spit guard requirements during our inspections.

"Nevertheless, the licensee has been reminded to ensure that all food handlers involved in RTE food preparation comply with the mask and spit guard requirement as stipulated under the licensing conditions, and that enforcement actions will be taken against those who fail to comply with the mask and spit guard requirements."

The agency added: "Members of the public who come across any potential violations should report to SFA via the online feedback form. SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant licensees if we have obtained sufficient evidence."

According to the SFA, workers are required to put on a mask or spit guard when:

Preparing ingredients or cooking food

Packing cooked or ready-to-eat food

Dishing cooked or ready-to-eat food

Preparing drinks

Workers are not required to put on masks or spit guards when:

Bringing plated food to consumers

Delivering packed or bento food to consumers

Cleaning, such as collecting used crockery and utensils, or washing dining tables

Stocking and storing pre-packed goods

Collecting payments from consumers

Selling raw or non-ready to eat market produce

More information is available at www.sfa.gov.sg/maskorspitguardrequirements.

