Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains

In what could potentially be a gruesome discovery, police are investigating if the contents found in a cooking pot are human remains.

The pot and its contents were removed by investigators from a one-room rental flat on the eighth storey of Block 52 Chin Swee Road on Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to the unnatural death at about 8.30pm.

Citing unnamed sources, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that a human foetus is suspected to have been cooked in the pot.