'Unprofessional, immature and childish': Homeowner outraged as painters allegedly lock bedroom doors, drip paint in flat

What was once a dream home has turned into a "nightmare" for a homeowner after a paint job allegedly left their four-room HDB flat covered in paint stains.

Venting their frustrations on Facebook group Complaint Singapore last Saturday (July 8), Yee En Lai shared how they made a "big mistake" by engaging painters from Atlas Works.

This is the first time they've ever felt that business owners have "gone too far", Yee recounted of their experience.

"Painting work was supposed to be finished in one day, but the incompetent workers failed to complete [their job]," they said.

"It was only painting, but the mess created looks as if I'm renovating my four-room flat."

Expressing their disappointment that the company dropped the ball on the paint job and purportedly ignored requests for "corrective and touch-up work", Yee went on to list examples of concerns they raised to Atlas Works.

Yee specified that the paint tin used to hold fresh paint was "dirty, old and rusty" and added that the business owner had told them the tin was a "clean and washed pail".

Additionally, when workers were painting their bedroom, they allegedly locked their bedroom doors twice, before working with the doors unlocked but closed.

"Basic painting [requires you to] tape the edges, but they did not," Yee continued. "Paint stains on floor tiles, cabinets, sofa, fan, wardrobe and worst of all, paint stuck on a new air conditioner installed just a few days ago!"

Furthermore, Yee also claimed that the company had "released customer's address" to a third party without seeking consent, which they felt was a "major concern" that was left unaddressed.

Yee concluded: "They do not feel apologetic at all!

"No more second chances given for being irresponsible and dishonest, [having] zero integrity and business ethic, [sending] inexperienced 'painters' with horrible workmanship and unprofessional, immature and childish behaviour."

Responding to netizens' comments asking about the price paid for this paint job, Yee shared that they paid an "average" amount to get the work done.

Atlas Works apologises, offers free touch-up

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, Atlas Works has expressed that they have tried to reach out to the customer multiple times - June 26, 27, 28 and 30 - to schedule an appointment, but were unable to agree to a touch-up date due to clashes in schedules.

"We understand that the customer in question was expecting a touch-up appointment for the completed painting service and we apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused," a spokesperson said.

They added that Atlas Works would still like to offer the customer a free touch-up appointment and welcomes the opportunity to discuss the matter with the customer directly.

The spokesperson added: "We value our customers and want to make sure that they are satisfied with our service. We are committed to resolving this issue and providing the customer with the best possible experience."

AsiaOne has reached out to Yee for comment.

